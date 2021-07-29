 Skip to main content
Athletes should all be vaccinated -- George Savage
I was recently struck by two vaccination statistics: Roughly 83% of U.S. Olympic athletes have been vaccinated for COVID-19, while the rate for Badgers football players is over 85%.

These percentages may seem high, especially compared to nationwide rates. But I fail to understand why the rates for both groups are not 100%.

Athletic teams are fertile ground for COVID-19. Olympic athletes face exposure from other athletes from around the world. Badgers football players regularly go unmasked in close contact. We have already seen cases of COVID-19 in the Olympics, and last year the Badgers had several games cancelled due to COVID.

If you are an athlete, shouldn’t the team be a top priority? How better to ensure the safety your teammates than to get vaccinated?

COVID vaccinations should be mandatory for groups such as these. I wonder why they are not? I hope the U.S. Olympic Committee and the UW-Madison athletic board are not pandering to the vocal anti-science, anti-vaccination minority.

George Savage, Madison 

