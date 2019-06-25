I've always said no place does bland like Madison.
As more and more older buildings -- those on a human scale and with at least a modicum of character -- are torn down and replaced by the architectural equivalent of Wonder Bread, it's no surprise to learn that the idiosyncratic sculpture Nails' Tales will not be part of the "improvements" to the area around Camp Randall.
I'm not claiming this work enjoys -- or ought to enjoy -- universal approval, but at the very least it makes one stop -- if only in momentary puzzlement -- and ponder its meaning, which is more than any other public art work in this city is capable of doing.
I've read that some people object to Nails' Tales because its phallic profile exudes "toxic masculinity." I still haven't decided whether this observation was meant in jest. But knowing Madison, I tend to think not.
Thank heavens, we'll soon be able to walk past Camp Randall without having our aesthetic or feminist sensibilities assaulted.
Gary L. Kriewald, Madison