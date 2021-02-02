At least Lasry's dose wasn't wasted -- Mark K. Allen

Some will question why Alex Lasry, the Milwaukee Bucks executive and a young man of privilege, got a vaccination for COVID-19. I see a success story of a dose of vaccine going into an arm rather than into a garbage can.

'Pure happenstance': 33-year-old Bucks executive Alex Lasry gets COVID-19 vaccine early Alex Lasry, the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, tweeted that "My wife got a call from her uncle that works in a facility that had extra doses that were going to go to waste if not used right away."

Our country is in a race to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. To that end, every vaccine dose going into an arm is a success. It moves us closer to opening our schools and opening our economy.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services should have a hotline for groups administering vaccines to call when extra doses are available that will expire soon. That hotline should put together the vaccinators with local people on a waiting list who can come in quickly. The goal should be not to waste any doses of vaccine.

Wisconsin needs to prioritize vaccinating the most at risk and the most vulnerable. But I see no virtue in throwing away a dose of vaccine that can used. I am more concerned that someone got the dose and less about who got the dose.

Mark K. Allen, Madison