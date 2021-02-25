At least Biden tells the truth -- Jay Jaeger

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a Mendota Marsh about Tuesday's primary election.

The letter to the editor "Biden's town hall performance bad" last Sunday contended that, "At one point he [President Joe Biden] said no vaccine was on hand when he took office, which is not true. COVID-19 shots began weeks before he was sworn in. A distribution plan was in place, which he also denied."

Both of these are really matters of interpretation. Yes, vaccines began rolling out in December. But the Trump administration had been informing states that they had a stockpile sufficient to cover second doses, so the states did not create their own stockpiles. That was found not to be true when Biden took over.

As for a distribution plan, yes, a plan existed -- but it was woefully incomplete. The plan only sought to get vaccines to the states, leaving it up to them to get those vaccines into arms. This was not a complete plan, and it left states unprepared with budget problems and insufficient staffing.

States had to scramble to put together their own plans, resulting in a patchwork approach that was very uneven across the country and even within states.