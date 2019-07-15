Fifty years ago, when men first stood on the lunar surface, they saw Earth from the moon as it truly was meant to be -- a single planet unmarked by artificial political boundaries and borders.
It took enormous courage for those space explorers to risk so much to venture so far. It takes similar courage today for people to leave their homes, families and all that is familiar and undertake a perilous journey in search of a better life in a new country.
We need our government leaders to exhibit that same courage and welcome those willing to work hard and contribute to our society to give themselves and their children a chance for a future free of poverty, suffering and fear.
To deny potential immigrants this opportunity is an act of moral and political cowardice that would mock and embarrass the brave astronauts of Apollo 11. Their legacy of valor, unity and the true spirit of progress is in danger of becoming merely a historical relic instead of a foundation for the future. That would convert a triumph for man into a tragedy for mankind.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison