Dr. Tim Jessick made some troubling statements in his Sept. 22 guest column, “Don’t legalize assisted suicide.”
Patients who operate on “the trust that the physician will do everything in his or her power to heal the patient” are sometimes subjected to the heart-rending torture of procedures -- such as radical surgery, repeated rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, breathing and feeding tubes -- that provide little or no benefit when the prognosis is bleak.
Of course, there are the dramatic exceptions of patients who outlive the physicians’ expectations. And, of course, some patients, out of their hopes and the lack of adequate information and empathy from the physician, expect the physician to do that. Fortunately, plenty of physicians are more enlightened and caring than that.
Contrary to Jessick's exaggerated claim that “if assisted suicide becomes legal, palliative care and other life-extending treatment options would quickly disappear,” I believe only a small number of people would choose assisted suicide. Undoubtedly, palliative care is a wonderful option for many people, and it will be embraced by more and more of us as we become aware of it.
Roger Brooks, Madison