Dr. Zorba Paster's Sept. 2 column, "Death with dignity laws should spread," was the third time in recent months that his health column has advocated for assisted suicide.

Insurance company have abused laws in states where assisted suicide is legal. A woman in California was denied coverage for cancer treatment but was offered payment for suicide drugs.

If laws allow assisted suicide based on a patients' expected lifetime, the medical prognosis could be inaccurate. Stephen Hawking was given a few years to live after his ALS diagnosis. The renowned physicists actually lived for 55 years.

Those opposed to such legislation include disability groups, autism communities, doctors, nurses, hospice workers and of course suicide groups.

Some may ask, "What good can come from the suffering of persons with terminal illness?" Perhaps it will inspire a search for a cure. (Recall the huge funds raised for ALS research by the "ice bucket" challenge). Most importantly, choosing suffering over suicide protects the value of all human life. Given the amount of violence that occurs in our country and around the world, protection of human life is a much needed value.

I respectfully request Dr. Paster limit his column to medical advice. He should voice his personal opinion on assisted suicide through a letter to the editor, just as I did.

Elaine Karls, Monroe