I have lived in the Atwood neighborhood, north of Atwood Avenue near the Goodman Center in Madison, for 26 years. I raised two sons who walked to all of our public schools. I use the bus or bicycle to get to work.
Our neighborhood property assessments just rose dramatically. I believe Madison’s approach to assessments is completely uncreative and unsustainable. Madison bases higher assessments on recent sales. We longtime residents have watched as bidding wars have occurred over many houses for sale, with some houses sold for $25,000 over the asking price. We know we are not the ones able to profit from these higher prices, but we are suffering from them.
My fondest neighbors are those who have also lived here for many years. We chat over fences. We share plants. We walk and feed each others' pets, provide support and meet in backyard social gatherings.
Where can we move? How do you rebuild one’s neighborhood life at age 60 or 70? After all the effort and expense of maintaining and nurturing homes that are credits to the city of Madison, we homeowners feel shunted aside.
Katherine Esposito, Madison