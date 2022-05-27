Assessments lead to unaffordable rent -- Terrence Wall

The city of Madison assessor is once again raising assessment on many multifamily properties by a large amount, this time up to 15% or 20% .

This increase comes on top of massive increases during COVID when overall rental income was down. Housing providers typically like to keep rent increases to zero to 3% because they know that residents can’t afford more. But when assessments go up 15% to 20%, then housing providers are forced to increase rents the same amount to avoid defaulting on their loans -- given that property taxes are the single highest expense on the income statement.