Assessments lead to unaffordable rent -- Terrence Wall

The city of Madison assessor is once again raising assessment on many multifamily properties by a large amount, this time up to 15% or 20%.
This increase comes on top of massive increases during COVID when overall rental income was down. Housing providers typically like to keep rent increases to zero to 3% because they know that residents can’t afford more. But when assessments go up 15% to 20%, then housing providers are forced to increase rents the same amount to avoid defaulting on their loans -- given that property taxes are the single highest expense on the income statement.
How much more does the assessor think renters can pay in increases? It’s out of control. Renters, call your assessors and let them know how you feel.
Terrence Wall, Middleton