I have been hearing that Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers will raise the gas tax as much as $1 a gallon. Can anyone tell me how he is going to do this?
With the gerrymandered Assembly districts, I can't imagine that the Democrats can win a majority in that body. Since a gas tax hike would require passage in both legislative bodies, I ask again how will he do this.
Since he can't without bipartisan support, I can only believe these ads are only out there as a scare tactic.
Paul Stein, Verona