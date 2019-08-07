Another week passes and three more mass shootings have killed innocent civilians -- many of them targeted due to their race or ethnicity.
When will our elected "leaders" wise up and realize that assault rifles serve no legitimate purpose in the hands of civilians? These weapons were developed for warfare, not public gatherings.
Until our politicians are no longer bought and paid for by the National Rifle Association and the gun manufacturers, and assault weapons are banned from private ownership, we will all be looking over our shoulders every time we go out in public.
It's time for our federal officials to step up with reasonable firearm legislation, including background checks and banning these weapons of mass destruction.
Jerry J. Murphy, firearms owner, Monona