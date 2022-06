When we give children a new toy, and we find out they may hurt themselves or others, we take that toy away from them.

Today we see our citizens hurting themselves and others with military-type weapons, multi-round gun clips and armor-piercing ammunition. We need to take these "toys" away from them.

The time for politicians to act is now. Laws need to be passed that will make America safe again.

When politicians do not do this, we need to vote for politicians who will.

Jim Pick, Fort Atkinson