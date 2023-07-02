Assault rifles and high-capacity magazines were designed for the military for the purpose of killing many people in a very short time. Now these weapons are being used by private individuals for exactly that purpose.

In the 1990s we had a 10-year ban on assault rifles. During that ban, nobody’s Second Amendment rights were violated, because anyone could still legally own hundreds of hunting rifles, shotguns and handguns if he or she so desired.

Therefore, banning assault rifles no more violates anyone’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms than banning the right to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater violates anyone’s First Amendment right of free speech.

Hans von Allmen, Janesville