Assault weapon ban is good start -- Tim Henney

Assault weapon ban is good start

The epidemic of gun violence in the United States is a complicated problem, as columnist Scott Frostman pointed out in his June 9 column, “Solutions to violent acts lie far beyond gun bans.”

Unfortunately, I have no expectation that Frostman and his Republicans friends will do anything in response to recent mass killings.

Will banning assault-style rifles, by whatever manner they are identified, stop gun violence in the United States? No. Will banning high capacity clips in such weapons save lives? Most assuredly. Any hunter who needs a 20-30 round clip in his rifle should not be hunting — he or she is a menace with a gun.

I would not hunt anywhere near someone whose idea of hunting is to fire off as many rounds as possible as quickly as possible. Target practice? What are they practicing for?

No civilian of any age needs a rifle designed solely for the purpose of storming an enemy’s fortified position. No police officer should have to worry about whether he or she will be confronting someone armed for combat.

Banning assault style weapons with high capacity clips is not doing much, but it is doing something. The evidence proves it will save lives. Let’s do something.

Tim Henney, Portage