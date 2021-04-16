Assault rifles used in mass shootings -- Lisa Kass

In response to Monday's letter to the editor "Assault rifles aren't the problem," thanks for the dialog.

Here’s some other data. Assault rifles have been used in many mass shootings. Why is that? Because assault rifles can have large magazine capacities to kill the most people in the shortest amount of time. That is the purpose of these rifles.

In fact, these rifles are very popular with drug dealers, especially the cartels. In 1994, our leaders banned assault rifles. The number of mass shootings went down significantly. The ban was allowed to expire in 2004 by Republicans. Since then, mass shootings have increased.