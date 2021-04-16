 Skip to main content
Assault rifles used in mass shootings -- Lisa Kass
In response to Monday's letter to the editor "Assault rifles aren't the problem," thanks for the dialog.

Here’s some other data. Assault rifles have been used in many mass shootings. Why is that? Because assault rifles can have large magazine capacities to kill the most people in the shortest amount of time. That is the purpose of these rifles.

In fact, these rifles are very popular with drug dealers, especially the cartels. In 1994, our leaders banned assault rifles. The number of mass shootings went down significantly. The ban was allowed to expire in 2004 by Republicans. Since then, mass shootings have increased.

As for going after handguns, Madison had a referendum to ban handguns in the city in 1993. Republicans believe that people have a right to defend themselves. Since most homicides are committed using handguns, how well is that working?

This issue is all about public safety, not politics. You have a right to own guns, but you have a greater responsibility to keep people safe. One question: How do you keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them?

 Lisa Kass, Madison

