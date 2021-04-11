Assault rifle aren't the problem -- Pete Papageorge

Here we go again with the blatant lies by Democrats and their media when it comes to our gun rights. Leftists make false claims about "gun violence" and "assault rifles" that are somehow an "epidemic." Yet the data does not support their claims.
In official data from the FBI, of the 10,000 homicides that were committed with guns, less than 300 were from rifles. Yet what do Democrats seek? They focus on those fake "assault rifles" that account for barely 3% of all gun-related homicides.
So why do Democrats and their media focus on those AR-15 type rifles so much? Because they know they are popular among gun enthusiasts who tend to vote Republican. They refuse to go after handguns that are used in the vast majority of all homicides involving a gun, because most of these homicides happen in Democratic-controlled cities where they let criminals out of jails.
Just read criminal data, something the media ignores as well as President Joe Biden and his Democrats.
This is not about public safety, this is about taking power away from lawabiding citizens.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh