Assault on Capitol threatened values -- Daniel Golden

In grade school, we were taught in history class that the principle that set this nation apart from all others was the peaceful transfer of power after an election to the incoming officials.
The assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters was predictable, based on the direction that the Republican Party, its followers and candidates have set for themselves. Changing demographics and information sources are a real threat to the viability of a party run by and designed for wealthy white men.
For decades, going back to Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, the Republican Party has based its appeal on liberty, freedom and religion. To convince the majority of the voters to support its candidates, the GOP has focused on issues that appeal to its current frustrations. Immigration, law and order, and overreaching government used to be effective. Changing demographics make them less so. The assault on our nation's Capitol is the first salvo in a struggle over whether we are a nation guided by a Constitution or large groups of violent, angry, misled people.
The ultimate issue is whether we can maintain our treasured principle of that peaceful transfer of power.
Daniel Golden, Madison