Ask voters if they want time change -- Edith Sylvester
Why do we have daylight savings time? What was it supposed to accomplish?

Does the need for still exist? Do more people like it than don't? What does it save?

I don't remember it being a problem for school children when our children were going to school. I do remember driving home from work in the dark when businesses closed at 6 p.m. I hate turning on the lights at 4 p.m. and seeing only dark outside for five or six hours before bedtime and higher electric bills all fall and winter.

Not all states have daylight savings time. How is it working for them?

Why can't we put this question on a ballot. Or better yet, poll the people of our state now to learn who benefits and who doesn't?

If the majority of people want it, I will accept it and do my best to adjust. But if the majority dislikes it, perhaps we could convince state leaders to remove it.

Edith Sylvester, Middleton

