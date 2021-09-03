Ask voters if James Madison Memorial High School needs a new name -- Dalon Blackwell

The Madison School Board is considering renaming James Madison Memorial High School because some people want to apply today’s values and morals to our Founding Father who lived over 175 years ago.
With that said, many Madisonians I have talked to didn’t even know that this name change is even being considered because most people like myself are too busy with our lives. The only reason why I even found out about this is because a friend told me.
Because Memorial is a very historical school here in Madison, I believe the decision to rename this high school should not be left up to the School Board. It should be left up to the citizens of Madison via referendum -- ideally on a presidential ballot where turnout is the highest.
This referendum should simply state, “Do you support the Madison School Board considering renaming James Madison Memorial High School?”
There should be no bias in the wording. It should simply state what the School Board is considering doing and see what the people of Madison say.
Dalon Blackwell, Madison