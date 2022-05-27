Ask how shooting was done, not why -- Dave Topp

After the recent shooting at a school in Texas, I find the questions of "why" to be of little use. Not that it isn’t important. It is. But it takes the pressure off the "how."

Does the fact that the shooter in Buffalo, New York, was a racist give you any consolation? I hope not. We may never know the "why" for the shooter in Texas. He was probably mentally deranged, as are many of these mass shooting suspects.

The "how" is much more important, if you want to prevent a repeat of these incidents. Our gun culture supported by the NRA and the Republican Party leads us directly to the "how."

Most Americans support commonsense gun regulations, if only our legislatures had the backbone to pass them. They didn’t after Sandy Hook, and this will be no different. We must vote them out of office if we want anything to change.

Insanity is sometimes defined as “doing what you’ve always done but expecting a different result.” Gov. Tony Evers had called a special session of the Legislature ages ago to address gun violence. It was gaveled in and then out in a matter of minutes.

What does that tell you? Without changing our legislators, we are doomed to repeat the past. You can change the future, but only if you vote.

Dave Topp, Madison