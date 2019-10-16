Our presidential predicament was foreseen by the journalist, cultural critic and curmudgeon H. L. Mencken, attributed with the following in July 1920: "As democracy is perfected, the office of the president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete narcissistic moron."
Mencken's prediction came true in 2016.
During the primary campaign, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., identified Donald Trump as "a race baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot" and "unfit for office." Ted Cruz labeled him a "pathological liar" and "totally amoral."
Not so predictable were his ignorance, megalomania, paranoia and body language of a spoiled brat. His administration has been characterized by incompetent appointees (many of them ethically challenged), chaotic policy, insults to allies and pandering to enemies. Yet he still remains the darling of his party.
His major accomplishments have been to torch President Barack Obama's accomplishments and to sign "tax reform" into law that's estimated to add $2 trillion to the national debt.
Fool us once, Trump, shame on you. Fool us twice, shame on us.
Jim Angevine, Madison