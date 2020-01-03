Arts provide more than monetary gain -- Tyler Fahey

In education, it seems most cuts to programming are made to the arts departments -- music, fine art, theater and perhaps even English. Other programs that provide a more "tangible outcome" tend to be protected, such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, the social sciences and business-related fields.
Maybe you can argue that the arts won't provide a "tangible outcome" from a financial perspective. But if you are looking at creativity and the field of humanities from a monetary outcome perspective, you're missing the point of art.
We are looking at this wrong. Most educators seem to forget that everything in life cannot be quantified. You cannot quantify the arts and humanities.
The arts mean different things to various people: It can save lives from suicide. Music can calm an anxious child. Painting and sculpting can give a child with ADHD an outlet to use their hyperactive personality. Acting can help an autistic teenager learn to communicate effectively. Poetry can help a young adult express frustration and anxiety with their life.
You can quantify the arts. It's through our humanity and love of self-expression. If we are allowed to express ourselves, our health and well being will be better for it.
Tyler Fahey, Dubuque, Iowa