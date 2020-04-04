Arts play important role in US economy -- Robert Spargo
0 comments

Arts play important role in US economy -- Robert Spargo

  • 0

Thursday's letter to the editor "Stimulus contains wasteful spending" complained of pork in the stimulus bill, such as money for the arts and humanities.

A little research finds that the arts industry added over $700 billion to the economy, around 4.5% of gross domestic product. This is larger than several other sectors of the economy, including agriculture, transportation and warehousing.

With this in mind, it is entirely reasonable to support the thousands of musicians, actors, artists, writers and stage technicians who may be out of work at this time.

Robert Spargo, Wisconsin Dells

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics