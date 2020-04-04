Arts play important role in US economy -- Robert Spargo

Thursday's letter to the editor "Stimulus contains wasteful spending" complained of pork in the stimulus bill, such as money for the arts and humanities.
A little research finds that the arts industry added over $700 billion to the economy, around 4.5% of gross domestic product. This is larger than several other sectors of the economy, including agriculture, transportation and warehousing.
With this in mind, it is entirely reasonable to support the thousands of musicians, actors, artists, writers and stage technicians who may be out of work at this time.
Robert Spargo, Wisconsin Dells
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.