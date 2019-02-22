Thanks to the community for its generous financial support of River Arts Inc.
Too often, arts are considered “frills,” the unnecessary programs that should be cut from budgets and government support. I believe this is a mistake.
Investment in the arts and creativity is an investment in Wisconsin’s future. Wisconsin’s nonprofit arts and cultural sector is a $535 million industry, resulting in nearly $65 million in local and state tax revenues, 22,872 in full-time equivalent jobs and $479 million in resident income.
Organizations such as Arts Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Arts Board do fantastic work advocating for the arts, but they face growing challenges. Declining grant funding and a lack of government support make it harder to bring the arts to those who need it most.
In this new era of state and national politics, I hope people remember that the arts are a vital component to our community and our country. Please consider donating to your local, state or national arts organization this tax season.
Kristina Coopman, Prairie du Sac, River Arts, Inc.