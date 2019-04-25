Would you ever work for free or for the exposure? No. You would expect to be paid for the work you do.
More often than not, artists are asked to do their work for free. Many times, they will hear "it would be free exposure” when asked to create a work of art.
You cannot pay for your rent with exposure. You cannot put food on the table with exposure. You cannot go far in life if you are paid with nothing but exposure.
It takes time, effort and even money for each piece of artwork to be created. The same amount of mental labor goes into their artwork as you put into your daily workload. You need to pay artists for the hard work they will put into each piece of work you commission from them.
Andrea Kuehn, Fitchburg