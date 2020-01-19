Artillery would be louder than jets -- Terrance Stewart

We've heard lots of hullabaloo around Madison about the new and noisy F-35 fighter jets coming to town.
A lot of the loud noise comes from the afterburners used on these aircraft. The F-16s currently located here use afterburners as well. I doubt that one is appreciably louder than the other. Private and commercial aircraft do not use afterburners. So what is the issue?
If the new F-35s replace the current F-16s, the Wisconsin Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing will be flying a few more sorties in the first few years. We'll hear the same loud noise but more of it.
I guess we should just be happy we don't have an Army National Guard heavy artillery unit stationed here.
Terrance Stewart, Madison