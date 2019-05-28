The changes in academic staff titles reported in last Sunday's State Journal story "New titles may help UW-Madison" are artificial.
These new titles do not address the overriding concern of every academic staff member in the UW System -- that is, the assurance that their salary and associated benefits are stable and not dependent on state allocation, federal grants, industry projects to UW and other cyclic sources of funds.
Well-qualified academic staff who are essential for UW programs should be provided a secure state-funded position. Providing glorified titles will not solve this issue.
Eric A. Johnson, professor, department of bacteriology, UW-Madison