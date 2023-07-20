Declining student achievement has been in the local and national news. A recent article highlighted this disturbing trend, especially for Black, minority and underprivileged students. It mentioned a return to phonics, a proven method for teaching reading. But phonics requires near-individual instruction to be most effective.

The advent of artificial intelligence has the potential to become a virtual teacher’s aide. An AI tablet-based learning program could be developed along with voice recognition to effectively “teach” basic reading using phonics. AI would provide feedback to the student, the teacher and parent, allowing for intervention where needed.

Students who pick up the concepts quickly would be given more challenging content while students who may require extra time wouldn’t be viewed as holding back the class. Because AI is multilingual, it would be useful with students where English is not their primary language.

The promise of AI is not limited to reading. It can be applied to basic math and science as well. I encourage Gov. Tony Evers, Superintendent Jill Underly and our university education and computer departments to work to make Wisconsin become the first in the nation to use AI instruction to help improve the educational outcomes of our students.

Scott P. Lauder, Webster