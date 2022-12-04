 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Article was start of conversation -- Hannah Pinkerton

  • 0

Thank you for the article in Thursday's State Journal “Some on right see one nation, under attack.”

I would like to have a conversation with the man from Clear Lake. We could have talked about our families, the weather that day and the needle-worked “hope” on his pillow. But I would have been afraid to go to his house because of the guns that he and his neighbors have.

We would have disagreed on many things. I was a poll worker and feel the election was fair. My husband and I have been married 60 years. When our boys were 4 and 6, we adopted a little girl with disabilities. We believe in planned pregnancies, climate change, going to church and caring for worldwide neighbors.

Our biggest hope is for less violence everywhere. Guns do not protect us from violence. Hope begins with conversation and listening. The newspaper article is a start.

People are also reading…

Hannah Pinkerton, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics