Article was start of conversation -- Hannah Pinkerton

Thank you for the article in Thursday's State Journal “Some on right see one nation, under attack.”

I would like to have a conversation with the man from Clear Lake. We could have talked about our families, the weather that day and the needle-worked “hope” on his pillow. But I would have been afraid to go to his house because of the guns that he and his neighbors have.

We would have disagreed on many things. I was a poll worker and feel the election was fair. My husband and I have been married 60 years. When our boys were 4 and 6, we adopted a little girl with disabilities. We believe in planned pregnancies, climate change, going to church and caring for worldwide neighbors.

Our biggest hope is for less violence everywhere. Guns do not protect us from violence. Hope begins with conversation and listening. The newspaper article is a start.

Hannah Pinkerton, Madison