Article did not explain theory -- Wayne Shockley

I was disappointed with the special report “An explainer: What is critical race theory?” Instead of explaining what critical race theory is, the report was a critique of Republican efforts to deal with the issues raised by the ideas associated with the theory.
Because critical race theory is so controversial, it would be helpful if journalists would sort through the various ideas and concepts so that the public could understand what is or is not being advocated. After all, it is one thing for schools to inform students that some people believe certain ideas, but quite another to advocate them. For instance, it would be educational to acquaint students with what George Wallace said in support of racial segregation without advocating agreement.
The issue is murky because every time opponents criticize some idea that critical race theory supporters have advocated, the supporter then claims that’s not what critical race theory is. The article mentions -- negatively -- the new Texas law that bans any of 10 concepts from public school curriculums. Anybody who reads the list of concepts would agree they have no place in an American school.
At least the Texas lawmakers are being plain and specific. Unlike this “explainer.”