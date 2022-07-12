Art defacement is reminder of racism -- Helena White

Lilada Gee works tirelessly for the rights of young Black women to feel valued and safe. She is also an inspiring artist.

Gee should be honored and respected for her work to improve our community. Instead, Gee has experienced outrageous racist behavior from Overture Center staff and while her art installation has been at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

These incidents remind the white people of Madison of our deep legacy of racism in this town. We need to love, treat with respect and support our fellow humans who are Black, indigenous and/or people of color.

Helena White, Madison