Art can't ignore cost to taxpayers -- Al Rickey

Reporter Chris Rickert's article in Monday's newspaper on the public art installation beneath an underpass captures government spending at its worst. The city "art administrator" overseeing the project doesn't even seem to have a handle on the city costs. The projected price tag was initially $10,000 but now has jumped to between $100,000 and $200,000.

Public art is an essential part of the urban landscape and needs to be supported. The artwork's site is in a location that can be characterized as subterranean and fairly remote for the general population. It takes about 2 or 3 seconds to drive by it on the Highland Avenue underpass.

Some might also justifiably describe the piece as striking and engaging. But it appears to have been commissioned for a select group of the community on the near West Side.

The work is entitled "Shift." Perhaps as far as the average Madison taxpayer is concerned, the title has one consonant letter too many.

Al Rickey, Madison