 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arndt is best choice for Assembly seat -- Tess Carr
0 comments

Arndt is best choice for Assembly seat -- Tess Carr

  • 0

We are lucky to have an amazing candidate this year for 42nd Assembly District: Melisa Arndt.

I’m excited to vote for Arndt because of her capability, her community advocacy and her skillset. Her experience includes being an Army veteran, nurse, EMT and medical practice manager. She grew up as a middle-class Wisconsinite. She raised her and her husband’s two kids.

I also favor Arndt because I know she is motivated not by personal ambition but by the urge to help us and to make our communities better places. She will take her diplomacy and her hard work ethic to Madison where she will stand strong for us to address concerns we all share.

Some of her top issues are ensuring affordable health care, protecting our rural communities’ clean drinking water, finding smart solutions to other environmental challenges, and enacting fair voting maps that will keep Wisconsin’s government leaders accountable to their bosses -- us.

Arndt is a strong, smart, well-spoken individual who is running for the right reasons: all of us. She is one of us, she will serve us well, and I hope you vote for her via absentee ballot, early in-person voting, or at the regular polls on Nov. 3.

Tess Carr, Lodi

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics