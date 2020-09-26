Arndt is best choice for Assembly seat -- Tess Carr

We are lucky to have an amazing candidate this year for 42nd Assembly District: Melisa Arndt.
I’m excited to vote for Arndt because of her capability, her community advocacy and her skillset. Her experience includes being an Army veteran, nurse, EMT and medical practice manager. She grew up as a middle-class Wisconsinite. She raised her and her husband’s two kids.
I also favor Arndt because I know she is motivated not by personal ambition but by the urge to help us and to make our communities better places. She will take her diplomacy and her hard work ethic to Madison where she will stand strong for us to address concerns we all share.
Some of her top issues are ensuring affordable health care, protecting our rural communities’ clean drinking water, finding smart solutions to other environmental challenges, and enacting fair voting maps that will keep Wisconsin’s government leaders accountable to their bosses -- us.
Arndt is a strong, smart, well-spoken individual who is running for the right reasons: all of us. She is one of us, she will serve us well, and I hope you vote for her via absentee ballot, early in-person voting, or at the regular polls on Nov. 3.
Tess Carr, Lodi
