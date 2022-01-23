Arming folks won't reduce gun deaths -- Lisa Kass

How do you keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them?
Republicans would like people to strap on while at schools or in churches. They cite the incident where a shooter in Texas walked into a church and killed two people before an armed volunteer security guard killed the shooter.
First of all, how did the shooter have access to a gun? Why didn’t the security guard stop the shooter from bringing in the gun in the first place? How will more people having guns have helped the situation?
As for schools, look no further than the tragedy in Michigan. A student brought his early Christmas present to school. Is this what Republicans had in mind? Should students strap up to defend themselves?
Remember: To defend yourself, someone must be shot in the first place. How do more guns reduce gun violence, especially when guns are falling into the hands of people who shouldn’t have them?
Background checks before gun and ammunition purchases will not affect a law-abiding citizen. Red-flag laws will prevent people with unstable behaviors from acquiring a gun. Arming more people will not reduce gun violence.
Lisa Kass, Madison