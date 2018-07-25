Without putting too fine a point on it, the writer of Friday's letter to the editor "Second Amendment has become obsolete" doesn't understand how heavily armed the U.S. civilian population is.

2nd Amendment has become obsolete -- John Morgan If we examine the Second Amendment in the light of changed times and modern reality, we can see it from a new perspective.

In the event of a military coup in the United States, it won’t be “men with handguns” countering the coup. It will be men and women armed with handguns and high-powered rifles chambered with everything from the smaller 5.56 mm NATO (the same rounds shot by the M16) all the way up to semiautomatic rifles chambered with .50 cal BMG (an enormous round capable of disabling vehicles at more than 1,000 yards) and everything in between.

The National Rifle Association estimates roughly 5 million AR15-style rifles are privately owned by U.S. citizens. That statistic alone makes a military coup in the United States a very unlikely event. Several tens of millions more private citizens own bolt- or lever-action deer rifles that are perfectly suitable for military-style engagements.

Joseph T. Leone, Brooklyn