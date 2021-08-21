Arizona audit will tarnish Wisconsin -- Leon Swerin

I was a Wisconsin resident for the first 67 years of my life. I lived through Democratic and Republican administrations, each with their own legislative agendas and philosophies. But for the most part, our leaders kept the overarching belief in doing what was best for the state’s citizens.
Three years ago I moved to Arizona. I have now witnessed the lunacy of an alleged presidential recount by political opportunists and "Cyber Ninjas." No fraud occurred in Arizona, just unverifiable recounts, damaged ballots and voting machines. It is estimated this nonsense will cost Arizona citizens $3 million to $9 million. The harm it will cause to our sacred institutions will be greater.
Those who have taken up this fraudulent cause for their own political interests or Trump’s should be ashamed and ostracized by the citizenry.
Ask yourselves what we all get from allowing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to attempt this stunt in a state that brought us the likes of Bob LaFollette, Bill Proxmire, Gaylord Nelson, William A. Steiger, Les Aspin, Melvin Laird, Robert Kastenmaier, Tommy Thompson and Dave Obey.
You are better than this, Wisconsin.