Arguments against masks are excuses -- Robert Persons

Most of the reasons for not wearing a mask are really excuses. It's especially egregious when people say that government should educate, not mandate, because they want to assess the risks and decide for themselves.
I ask them this: Are you "assessing the risks" for yourself only? Recall when we were advised that "My mask protects you. Your mask protects me." Do you incorporate that into your assessment of risk?
If you're not assessing the risk to people around you, you are not totally assessing the risks, and you are potentially endangering your family, your friends, health care workers and anyone you come in contact with in public places.
So think again about clinging to "freedom" if you are carrying the virus. You are impacting others wanting to be free from the danger you present to them.
Robert Persons, Madison