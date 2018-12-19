Two recent articles in the Wisconsin State Journal -- "Farmers rally to save ‘jewel’" and "Seek options, opponents say" -- clearly explain the environmental and financial repercussions to the Driftless Area if these lines are erected. The 17-story high voltage towers will bring irreparable damage to our rural economy: Agritourism will be erode, visits to our state parks and trails will decline, and land values will fall.
The power line is not needed. Wisconsin has a very reliable grid. Electricity use is expected to increase much. If the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line is approved, American Transmission Co., a private corporation, is guaranteed a significant return on investment just for building the line.
ATC will profit while residents across the state will pay, through their ever-increasing utility rates, for constructing the line, maintaining the line, and for the profit ATC will make.
Susan Michmerhuizen, Dodgeville