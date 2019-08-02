I commend the visionary report of the city of Madison's Urban Forestry Task Force.
It provides a well-documented road map for significant and important efforts to build a better tree canopy in Madison and the suburbs. Many studies have shown that trees add beauty, improve personal health and help combat climate change. Increasing and diversifying the urban tree canopy adds natural character and beauty to a city, and creates feelings of well-being among its visitors and residents alike.
Additionally, trees and other plants make their own food from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. And in the process, they release oxygen for us to breathe and reduce the heat-island impact as well.
To paraphrase a Greek proverb: A wise and healthy society plants trees under whose shade they know they shall never sit.
Bill Lunney, Sun Prairie, president, Foundation for Dane County Parks, and past 30-year chair of the Dane County Parks Commission