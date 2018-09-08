Fighter jets belong at Truax Field in Madison. The men and and women who fly these aircraft are the best of us. To have them walk among us is a special privilege.
Fighters and aviators have been at Truax for far longer than many homes and businesses have been in that area of Madison.
Danger and noise? The fighter jets are not as dangerous or noisy as the "wackety-wack" of helicopters that fly over the city and seem to be crashing all the time.
Send the fighter jets over our home. We'd be thrilled and honored.
Ron Royston, Mount Vernon