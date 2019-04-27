The April 19 letter to the editor "Assessments tear neighborhoods apart" addressed older folks lamenting higher taxes. Then Thursday's letter to the editor "Let families move into neighborhoods" suggested that empty nesters move so that young families can raise their children in wonderful neighborhoods.

On the surface, this is a great idea.

Just one question: Where are the empty nesters going to move to? To an apartment building with young people or families with kids? Probably not. They are more likely to move into an over-55 community, if any are available.

How many of these complexes have been built in Madison or the surrounding communities in recent years? Not many.

Being an empty nester, I know of several couples who would love to sell their homes and move to a senior apartment community, but nothing is available or there's a long waiting list. So until we can find housing that we are comfortable with and meets our needs, we do not have a choice but to stay in our house.

All we need is for the developers to fill a demand, and it could be a win-win for everyone.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie