Area lacks homes for those over 55 -- Gary Tribbey

A Jan. 9 State Journal article, "Where will we put new people?," bemoaned the fact that housing shortages are hindering recruitment. Forward Analytics director Dale Knapp was quoted saying, “The baby boomers ... are going to retire, but they’re going to remain in their homes for 10, 15, 20 years. ... they’re effectively taking housing units out of what I would consider the workforce housing stock."

As a boomer, I have one question for Knapp: Where are we supposed to go? Of all the recent construction throughout the surrounding area, very few units have been built to cater to those over 55. I’m not talking about “senior assisted living communities” that are glorified nursing homes, but actual housing for healthy independent seniors who don’t need assistance and no longer want to deal with homeownership.

I would love to sell our home but have reservations about moving into an apartment complex with folks in the their 20s and 30s. Our lifestyles are too different. Condos generally cost more than $400,000, so I’ll stay where I am.

Over 55 apartments or single-story duplex or triplex units are an untapped gold mine for a developer with some foresight and vision. To quote the movie “Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner: "If you build it, they will come."

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie

