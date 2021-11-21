 Skip to main content

Are UW-Madison donors supremacists too? -- Lynne Emerick
Here is an idea for UW-Madison on its critical race theory training program for graduate students, which helps students understand "how a regime of white supremacy and its subordination of people of color have been created and maintained in America."

The university should let its generous deep-pocketed alumni donors, without whom some excellent facilities at UW-Madison would not exist, know that if they are "white," "Christian," "male" "native English speakers" or "citizens," they are considered "supremacists."

Will UW continue to accept donations from these supremacists?

Lynne Emerick, Middleton

