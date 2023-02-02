Archives should be run like a library -- Rex Tilley

I would like to see the National Archives run more like a junior high library. There should be an imposing middle-aged woman sitting at a desk with her glasses at the end of her nose glaring out, daring you to whisper.

After choosing whatever top secret or classified material you want, you would take it to her desk. You should only be allowed three choices, and you have to sign them out with your National Archives card with a proper expiration date. You can have them for two weeks, but you must return them before you're allowed any other material. If you have them for more than the allotted time, you will face a stiff sentence or fine.