We are very fortunate to have the UW-Madison Arboretum right here in Madison.
The Arboretum is a calm sanctuary from city life for people such as me, and plants and animals. It also is a prime example of Wisconsin’s conservation legacy. Because of the foresight of Aldo Leopold and many other key figures, we now have this beautiful space to enjoy. It's one of the few spaces in the area safe from the encroachment of development and degradation.
A lesser-known feature of the Arboretum is its Earth Partnership program, which provides environmental education. Earth Partnership has taken the legacy of conservation, restoration and enjoying nature beyond the limits of the Arboretum and out into Madison communities by offering programming at area schools and community centers, and by partnering with schools and community organizations worldwide, including in Nicaragua, Ecuador and Mexico.
This programming breaks down barriers and encourages a diverse group of people to come together over environmental conservation, restoration and recreation. Programs like Earth Partnership and places like the Arboretum must be appreciated, protected and not taken for granted. They need our support to continue enhancing our community for years to come.
Laura Green, Madison