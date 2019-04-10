Congratulations to the many people over the years who have created the UW Arboretum on Madison’s West Side. This Wisconsin treasure has recently been added to the National Register of Historical Places.

UW Arboretum ranks as a national 'historic place' The 1,200-acre spread of gardens, woodlands, savannas and restored prairies rates a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Arboretum has been a multi-generational project, starting with John Nolen’s initial proposal in 1911. The cause was taken up by Michael Olbrich in the 1920s and the first acres were acquired in 1932. At its dedication in 1934, Aldo Leopold articulated its mission: to reclaim original Wisconsin landscapes. The National Register Award is, in large part, a recognition of this legacy of restoration ecology.

Since the 1930s, the Arboretum has grown into the resplendent nature preserve that we enjoy today, admired especially for its dazzling array of lilacs every May.

Wisconsin should feel proud of the Arboretum, but also of our larger ecological heritage. What other state can boast three of the country’s (with international status as well) most prominent ecologists: John Muir, who grew up in Portage and then attended UW-Madison; Aldo Leopold, author of "Sand County Almanac" and “The Land Ethic”; and Gaylord Nelson, founder of Earth Day.

The National Register Award is a fitting reminder of this distinguished ecological tradition.

Donna Silver, Madison