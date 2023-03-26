We are indeed fortunate people who live in Fitchburg. We will decide by voting April 4, who will be our mayor. Of our choices, one candidate stands out: Julia Arata-Fratta.

Arata-Fratta is a business professional who has not only served eight years as a Fitchburg City Council member, but is also an accountant with one of the area's most outstanding firms. As an eight-year member of the Fitchburg City Council, she has advocated for economic development, community-based solutions to public safety, initiatives to mitigate the impacts of climate change, and senior housing.

As mayor, Arata-Fratta will use her leadership to work toward Fitchburg becoming an inclusive, sustainable city with safe, livable neighborhoods and sustainable and resilient infrastructure. She has great ideas on how to promote public transportation and Fitchburg's local economy. She is a leader who can get the job done.

If you want a forward-thinking and transparent mayor in Fitchburg, join me in voting on April 4 for Arata-Fratta.

John A. Matthews, Fitchburg

