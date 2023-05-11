The AR-15's only purpose is to be a mass killing machine -- an instrument of domestic terrorism.

Surgeons describe the unique destruction these weapons inflict on the human body. When the high velocity round pierces flesh it begins to tumble, which tears a wide swath through flesh, bone and organs. This explains why parents of massacred school children need DNA samples to identify their child.

Why does a person buy a rifle useless for hunting? Target practice? That grows boring. This weapon is bought to be used. The buyer has fantasies of being the hero who takes out bad guys. In reality, you're more likely to catch a whale in Lake Winnebago.

Combine the drumbeat of extreme fringe elements instilling fear, racism, nationalism and others "isms," and we have a cocktail for the terrorism now unfolding with the ever-increasing chain of tragedies.

Let's get serious about ending the insanity of this killing machine and getting rid of the cowardly politicians refusing the will of most Americans.

Bill Hayes, DeForest

