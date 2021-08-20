APT's 'An Iliad' was incredible -- Meg Nielsen

I had the rare privilege last week of being entranced by the telling of the 4,000-year-old story of "An Iliad" at American Players Theatre. As actor James DeVita brought the tale to life, I could hear the clang of shields, see Achilles’ rage, smell the burning city, taste the dust as Hector’s lifeless body drags behind a chariot, and feel the visceral wailing of the women on the ramparts.
Written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, the play was translated from Homer’s "The Iliad" by Robert Fagles, but the classroom setting and DeVita’s professorial attire convincingly bring it into today. His is the only speaking part. He is masterfully supported by cellist Alicia Storin.
I felt awed to experience this powerful story in much the same way that millions have for centuries. I wept at the realization that humankind has known for 4,000 years that war is not glorious and yet has repeated it in every generation. And I rejoiced at how the arts can take us out of ourselves while helping us to learn who we are through the telling of a story.
Thank you, American Players Theatre, for this play and for your diligence to the arts.
Meg Nielsen, McFarland