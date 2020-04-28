April's been cruelest month for Trump -- Mark Quinn

April just has not gone well for President Donald Trump.

Traditionally, when our country or any country faces a crisis, the people rally around their leader. With the coronavirus threatening the world, national leaders have seen their approval ratings increase. Even in Italy, the epicenter of the virus in Europe, this is the case.

As polarizing as President Trump is, he still saw his approval rating rise to a high of 49%. Unfortunately for him and because of his early national guidance on this crisis, which was hesitant and unclear, his approval rating has dropped back down to his usual low 40s. These will not improve if he treats his daily coronavirus briefings like mini-pep rallies, arguing with and insulting the press.

Then in Wisconsin, we saw a state Supreme Court justice who President Trump loudly supported go down in flames. Dan Kelly was handily defeated at the polls by the liberal jurist Jill Karofsky.

President Trump’s trump card has always been the economy. Sadly, we are now looking at a devastating recession. And finally this month the U.S. Senate, in a bipartisan report, concluded that Russia did indeed meddle in our 2016 election, tossing aside Trump’s claims it was a hoax. It's unlikely that his prospects will change, because he can’t.

Mark Quinn, Madison